Disney+ Has Finally Revealed When We Can Watch New Family Movie Artemis Fowl Streaming

Eoin Colfer’s Artemis Fowl book series debuted in 2001 and features eight fantasy novels. Its journey to the big screen has spanned almost two decades, with plans for the movie beginning at Miramax the year of the first book’s release. It had been in development at Disney since 2013, with an original summer 2019 release date before it was pushed to its May 2020 date. So its move to Disney+ isn’t the first time Artemis Fowl has experienced setbacks.