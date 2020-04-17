What Needs To Happen Before Another Avengers Movie Is Announced, Per Sebastian Stan

Leave a Comment
Since the release of Avengers: Endgame, a ton of exciting Marvel projects have been announced as this cinematic universe moves into Phase Four. But another Avengers movie has yet to be in the works, at least publicly. If there’s another massive team-up movie featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes forthcoming, it’s at least eight movies away. At least.
That feels like a long time for fans to wait before they see another event film like Endgame. Marvel’s own Bucky Barnes, Sebastian Stan, was recently asked about when the next Avengers film might be announced, and here’s what he said:
We’ve got to figure out a couple of other missions first before we even get there. I gotta deal with this other person -- it’s been nice to have a break from him, Anthony Mackie is just, you know, it’s kind of nice to have a little quiet in this quarantine without him. But we got to figure out some adventures together first before we get there.
Sounds like Sebastian Stan is taking things one day at a time. As he said on Thursday while appearing on Variety's Instagram Live to promote his new movie, Endings Beginnings, the actor admitted he didn’t know much about the future of Avengers films. But considering Avengers: Endgame just happened last year, it’s safe for him to say that there’s going to need to be some build-up before that happens.
The “missions” he speaks of certainly have to do with the upcoming six-episode Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, that Bucky will be in along with Anthony Mackie’s shield-wielding Sam Wilson, a.k.a. Falcon. The first MCU show was expected to hit the streaming platform this August, but COVID-19 concerns have since stalled production.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier packed things up in Prague last month after a good chunk of filming had been done in Atlanta. Sebastian Stan recently gave an update on the production with these words:
The plan is to go back whenever we can -- whenever that might be -- to finish. Whenever we can turn this thing around. And you know when people can get back together, we can pick back up. We just don’t know at this point.
Another point to keep in mind is the fact that Black Widow was just moved to a November release date instead of May, along with the rest of the MCU slate. The Marvel shows for Disney+ were slated to interconnect with the events of the movies, so The Falcon and the Winter Soldier might need to premiere after Black Widow anyway.
As far as another Avengers movie, it’s not entirely clear if Marvel will continue its model of bringing all the heroes together every couple years. When Phase Four was announced last summer, Marvel President Kevin Feige teased a “very different team” than audiences have seen before. He said the team would include some familiar faces and ones we have yet to meet. The studio could be making room for the Fantastic Four and X-Men to join since Disney acquired Fox.
What do you think? When should there be another Avengers movie and who should it include? Sound off in the comments and revisit the Avengers films on Disney+ with your subscription (a free 7-day trial is available).