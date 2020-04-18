James Marsden Isn't Above Going Full Cyclops During Chat With Sonic Co-Star

Leave a Comment
Ever wondered how Cyclops is doing these days? We first witnessed Scott Summers on the big screen back in 2000’s X-Men before we went back in time with the comic book character and met Tye Sheridan’s version of the character. James Marsden cameoed as the character in X-Men: Days of Future Past but, otherwise, it’s been a while. But it looks like Sonic the Hedgehog’s Ben Schwartz is checking on the mutant. Take a look:
Whoa. It doesn’t look like the actor has aged a day since he played the role for the X-Men trilogy with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Ian McKellan’s Magneto. It seems Ben Schwartz face-timed his Sonic the Hedgehog co-star, and he went full Cyclops on him, whipping out the character’s iconic X-Glasses that allow Scott Summers to live a normal life without constantly blinding others with his laser vision.
It’s a fun throwback, as the first X-Men soon reaches its 20-year anniversary this July. Yet Hollywood much different place for the comic book genre than it was when the franchise from Bryan Singer debuted at the beginning of the 21st century. CinemaBlend recently caught up with James Marsden about the movie’s milestone, here’s what he said:
I think we all hoped it would become what it’s become, and we knew it had the power to with the legacy of the X-Men universe. They’ve been around since 1962, 1963? And so when we first started, it was 40 years of backstory and superfans. So we knew if we do this right, this could be something forever, for a long, long time. I’d hoped, but I did not anticipate that they’d still be making them. I mean, I thought maybe they’d make 4 or 5 of them in its success, but how many have they made now, 10? So it’s kinda crazy and really cool.
X-Men is the movie that really launched James Marsden’s career into big-screen success, which projects such as Hairspray, Enchanted, 27 Dresses, HBO’s Westworld and Netflix’s Dead To Me. He told us that it was the first time in his career where he felt like he was part of something “really special.”
Although Fox’s X-Men series wrapped up last year with Dark Phoenix, the actor would be “totally open” to reprising the Marvel role again. It also says something that he kept the glasses after all these years. Do you think he has the visor too?
Right now, the future of the X-Men in the movies is as shaded as Cyclops glasses since Fox no longer holds the keys, and Marvel President Kevin Feige has a secret plan to bring in the mutants into the MCU somehow. No additional X-Men films have yet to be announced.
Ben Schwartz sharing his nostalgic FaceTime with James Marsden on his Instagram comes just as the pair’s movie Sonic the Hedgehog recently became available to own on Digital. The Sonic the Hedgehog adaptation became a massive hit, scoring over $300 million worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing video game movie in the U.S. You can check it out on Amazon.