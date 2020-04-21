Kevin Smith Had A Mallrats Actor In Mind To Play Lex Luthor In Superman Lives

Unfortunately Superman Lives, which was supposed to be directed by none other than Tim Burton himself, and would eventually see a re-write from Rogue One writer Dan Gilroy never came to be. Even after getting Nic Cage fitted and ready with his very ‘90s Superman costume, the project never even got to the first up in “Up, up, and away.” Remaining one of the greatest curiosities of comic book cinema, fans can only imagine what this movie would have turned out to be.