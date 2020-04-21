From Avatar 2 To Uncharted: Why Hollywood’s Release Calendar Will Be Messy For Years To Come

Then there are movies that have landed in 2022, but have yet to even begin production (or finalize a proper script yet, as far as we are aware). Let’s look at Indiana Jones 5, which was inching along, with Harrison Ford locked in to play the famed archaeologist one more time. But as the industry balances this unrest, Steven Spielberg left the project, reportedly to be replaced by James Mangold, and Disney gave the movie a 2022 date, delaying its release by a full year. By then, Ford will be pushing 80 years of age. Do we think it’s more or less likely that he dons the fedora for this production? My prediction is that Indiana Jones becomes a victim of the delays that the film industry currently is facing, but time will tell.