Bruce Willis’ Daughter Explains Why His New Wife Isn’t At Home With Him And Ex-Demi Moore

Bruce Willis’ family has been up to some interesting stuff over the last few weeks, including Willis shaving his daughter's head, and people have been paying attention to the fact the Die Hard actor has been living with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters rather than his current wife Emma Heming Willis and their two kids over the last several weeks. Now, his daughter Scout has cleared the air regarding why it all played out the way it did.
Previously, it had been reported the current living arrangements had to do with the fact that Bruce Willis had been visiting Idaho when the whole idea of staying at home happened. This would make some sense, but it doesn’t explain why Emma Heming Willis and the other kids couldn’t have joined the Sun Valley adventure earlier on in the timeline as well.
Now, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Scout has shed further light on the matter, revealing that an emergency has kept the whole family apart during this time. She said on the Dopey podcast:
So actually, my stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters. My younger sister -- who is now seven years old -- at a park had never gotten a talk about not fucking with hypodermic needles that she found. So, she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. So my stepmom had to be in LA waiting to like get the results for taking her to the doctor. So, my dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters.
In addition, Scout Willis talked about how a lot of this whole thing has been chance for people around the world, depending on who was staying with whom when the order came down. She noted she’s “grateful” it worked out this way, before also saying it’s been “really cute” to have both of her parents under the same roof again.
So, it’s been really funny having both my parents at the house where they like raised us. It’s been really cute. They were both such adorable ‘90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It’s been pretty cute.
Meanwhile, they’ve been doing all kinds of activities, including wearing matching jammies inside together and seem to be getting along great.
Honestly, their ability to get along is admirable and likely the ultimate hope for a lot of divorced couples, although I feel bad for the other half of the Willis clan and their trouble with the needle during this time. The whole thing did keep have a lot of people wondering what the heck was going on, so I’m glad Scout Willis set the record straight on what really happened regarding travel and the family.
In fact, they all seem to be finding ways to entertain themselves.
All in all, they seem to be holding up well and Scout is even showing positivity in the face of staying home, noting it’s “divine timing” that she is getting such a long and lengthy amount of “time to hang out with them.” All tends to be well when one really tries to put their best foot forward, as seems to be happening here.