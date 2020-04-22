Kevin Smith’s First Mallrats 2 Script Was Kind Of A Die Hard Ripoff

It’s been a good and long wait for the population to feast its eyes on the film now known as Twilight of the Mallrats; formerly known as Mallbrats and Mallrats 2. Writer/director Kevin Smith is pretty confident that the movie will not only start shooting at the end of this year, but also that the film will be worth the time it’s taken to get to this point. Which is good, because an entirely different Mallrats 2 almost happened, and if this original concept took flight, it would have been a bit of a Die Hard ripoff.