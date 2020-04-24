Two Spider-Man Movies Just Got Pushed Back

Leave a Comment
Delaying movies is all the rage now thanks to current events. Not only have completed movies been pushed back on the calendar, but projects that were in the midst of filming or getting ready to begin production have also been postponed. The latest example of this comes on the Spider-Man front, with two web-slinging movies now being shifted to later in their respective years.
Until today, the plan was for Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie, unofficially known as Spider-Man 3, to arrive on July 16, 2021, while the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 would come out on April 8, 2022. That’s no longer the case, as Sony has announced that Spider-Man 3 is moving to November 5, 2021, and Into the Spider-Verse 2 is moving to October 7, 2022.
While Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 going to an October release in 2022 isn’t particularly weird, at first glance, it is baffling that Spider-Man 3 moving to that particular November 2021 date, as that’s the day Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is opening. Surely Marvel Studios and Sony don’t want two Marvel Cinematic Universe projects competition against each other, right?
That’s the correct assessment, and as a result, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will now be coming out on March 25, 2022. This marks the second time that the Doctor Strange sequel has been pushed back, as it was originally primed for a May 2021 release. It’s also been revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder will now hit theaters a week early, moving from February 18, 2022 to February 11.
