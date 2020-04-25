Child Actor From Jurassic Park Jokes About His First On-Screen Kiss... With Sam Neill

Sam is just an incredible guy. He was so much fun on set to be around. We had to do so much with him, we had to get in the mud with him, he had to be our surrogate father for a lot of this movie. So he was just phenomenal and incredibly warm. We had to share some very intimate moments in this movie, including a CPR scene that was true. We really did it, mouth to mouth. So I’ve kissed Sam Neill. It was my first on-screen kiss, and it was everything I hoped it would be, and more.