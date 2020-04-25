Chris Pratt Is Still Defending Star-Lord’s Actions In Avengers: Infinity War

There you have it. Chris Pratt has stood by Peter Quill’s mistake in Infinity War from the beginning, but at least some fans are noticing it now, too. And hey, if the Avengers had taken the Gauntlet back right then and there, we wouldn’t have Avengers: Endgame. The beauty of the third and fourth Avengers films is how they explored the faults of heroes into flawed humans we can relate to. And if you want to relive both films, you can do by streaming them on Disney+.