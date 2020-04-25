Chris Pratt Is Still Defending Star-Lord’s Actions In Avengers: Infinity War

Leave a Comment
Happy two-year anniversary Avengers: Infinity War! During this weekend in 2018, many of us were rushing out to see the third Avengers film, completely unaware we’d see half of the superhero team get dusted by the end of it. The movie will go down in history as having one of the most memorable endings of all time, but not with a little bit of the blame game pointing in the direction of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord.
Following the Guardian of the Galaxy’s actions in Avengers: Infinity War, the Marvel character became Public Enemy No. 1 in a lot of fan’s eyes due to his rash decision to lash out at Thanos when the Avengers were so close to taking back the Infinity Gauntlet and preventing Thanos’ dark fate for the universe. The actor has dealt with a lot of hate about a fictional character’s decision over the years, but some fans are coming out to defend Peter Quill. Check it out:
That must be a breath of fresh air for Chris Pratt. The actor has had to defend Peter Quill’s Infinity War mistake since the release of the film, but he’s had some fun with it too. As one Twitter user pointed out, Peter Quill’s reaction to Gamora’s death was not out of character for the Guardian. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Star-Lord reacts in a similar way when Kurt Russell’s Ego reveals that he killed his mother.
Of course, there’s the argument that Star-Lord wasn’t dealing with the fate of the universe in Guardians 2, but Peter Quill is human. He was just told that Gamora had been murdered – if we were in the same position as him, chances are a good sum of us would lash that way too.
Sure, it was stupid (Joe Russo agrees it was), but human emotions are those are good at throwing away reason. Back when Avengers: Infinity War came out, here’s what Chris Pratt said about the controversial moment:
Look -- the guy watched his mother die, he watched as his father-figure died in his arms, he was forced to kill his own biological father. And now has suffered the loss of the love of his life. So, I think he reacted in a way that's very human, and I think the humanity of the Guardians of the Galaxy is what sets them apart from other superheroes. I think if we did it a hundred times I wouldn't change a thing.
There you have it. Chris Pratt has stood by Peter Quill’s mistake in Infinity War from the beginning, but at least some fans are noticing it now, too. And hey, if the Avengers had taken the Gauntlet back right then and there, we wouldn’t have Avengers: Endgame. The beauty of the third and fourth Avengers films is how they explored the faults of heroes into flawed humans we can relate to. And if you want to relive both films, you can do by streaming them on Disney+.