Reservoir Dogs’ Michael Madsen Recreated That Infamous Ear Scene With His Family In Isolation

In Reservoir Dogs, Mr. Blonde switches on a radio, tunes it to K-Billy's Super Sounds Of The 70s , and does a bit of a jig to Steelers Wheel's "Stuck In The Middle With You" while torturing a cop that he managed to kidnap – the action reaching a climax when the psychopath takes a seat on the officer's lap and uses a straight razor to slice his victim's ear off. Even though the camera turns away from the carnage in the scene, it's still a haunting bit of cinema... but Michael Madsen and his family do a cute job taking the piss out of it here.