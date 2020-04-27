Reservoir Dogs’ Michael Madsen Recreated That Infamous Ear Scene With His Family In Isolation

Leave a Comment
From the very beginning of quarantine, one persistent challenge has been finding ways to stay entertained, and that definitely hasn't changed now that we're a month-and-a-half in. We all need to discover our own ways to have fun, be it through epic movie binges, plowing through a stack of books, or doing lots of puzzles. For actor Michael Madsen, it seems that the cure for boredom is recreating iconic scenes from his career with his family.
Anyone who has seen Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs will never forget the scene where Michael Madsen's Mr. Blonde finds himself alone with a gagged and tied up police officer, and now the actor has comically brought that rather disturbing scene for a video he posted online co-starring his wife and kids:
In Reservoir Dogs, Mr. Blonde switches on a radio, tunes it to K-Billy's Super Sounds Of The 70s , and does a bit of a jig to Steelers Wheel's "Stuck In The Middle With You" while torturing a cop that he managed to kidnap – the action reaching a climax when the psychopath takes a seat on the officer's lap and uses a straight razor to slice his victim's ear off. Even though the camera turns away from the carnage in the scene, it's still a haunting bit of cinema... but Michael Madsen and his family do a cute job taking the piss out of it here.
As the same song from the movie plays, the lyrics displaying on screen, Michael Madsen takes us on a tour of his house and individually introduces us to members of his family – all of whom noticeably share the same trait: they are all missing an ear. Following a trip through the kitchen and the backyard, the camera then switches perspectives and finds Madsen back in his Mr. Blonde gear... mostly.
On top the actor is wearing the familiar white shirt paired with black jacket, black tie, and black sunglasses, but his downstairs is a different story. Like many of us trapped at home, Mr. Blonde apparently now does leisurewear, as the outfit is completed with a pair of pajama bottoms.
It's a strange and funny video that one might even take as a bit inspirational. If you've already made your way through your entire Blu-ray collection, why not start just recreating iconic moments yourself? Michael Madsen definitely isn't the first person to have that kind of idea, but maybe by the end of all this the internet will be flooded with Sweded versions of various blockbusters all shot in one location with cell phone cameras.
The most important thing above all else is that people stay safe, and stay inside when possible – and we here at CinemaBlend will continue to provide you with our own entertainment for you as social distancing protocols continue.