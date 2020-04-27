Quentin Tarantino Answers Long-Standing Pulp Fiction Question

There is a whole lot of wildness that transpires over the course of the two hours and 34 minute cinematic adventure that is Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, but one of the great standout oddities is the character simply known as The Gimp. The film doesn't exactly tell us a lot about the fellow, but based on what we see he is a BDSM aficionado who lives in a trunk in the basement of a pawn shop. All in all, he's a bit of a mystery, but now, 26 years after the film's original release, the writer/director has offered some clarity about who he is.