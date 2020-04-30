The True Story Behind Why The Little Mermaid Almost Didn't Get Made

The marketability of another mermaid movie may have been on the mind of Ron Clements when he turned the pages of The Little Mermaid and wrote his two-page pitch to Disney. At first, former Disney CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg passed on the idea because Touchstone was already developing a sequel for Splash. Live action was doing better than animation, so why do another mermaid movie, right? The Disney executive later revisited the pitch and decided to greenlight the project. The Splash sequel later turned into a forgotten TV movie. Meanwhile, as Disney was making The Little Mermaid, the fear of being in the shadow of Splash was very much on the animators’ minds. Co-supervising animator for Ariel Mark Henn said this about creating Ariel’s appearance: