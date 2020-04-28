Sonic The Hedgehog Director Wants To ‘Expand The Sonic Universe’, So Bring On More Iconic Characters

Leave a Comment
Sonic the Hedgehog finally brought the furry, blue speedster to life, and the result was a success. Because of this, many fans are already clamoring for a sequel that would expand on the classic video game character and his world. This would also include introducing some of his old friends from the Green Hill Zone. While a sequel has yet to be officially announced, it would appear the film’s director has some ideas.
Sonic the Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler is not only hoping to tell more stories about the titular hedgehog, but he’s also aiming to incorporate more classic characters. With so many potential players on the roster, he would love to use them to expand the Sonic franchise:
There's so many more great characters to bring in and just more stories to tell. Nothing would bring me more happiness than getting another shot with these characters and to tell more stories. We'd love to do more with the Sonic cinematic universe.
Jeff Fowler was incredibly enthusiastic when speaking to USA Today about the possibility of introducing more familiar faces on the big screen. He went on to explain that he and his team got plenty of questions regarding cameos from the likes of Tails and Knuckles. Luckily, the former ended up making a cameo in the movie, as Fowler knew he couldn’t end things without giving fans a tease of the potential future.
In Sonic the Hedgehog, Jeff Fowler and company probably felt the most pressure to get Sonic and Dr. Robotnik right. Sonic’s initial look did stir up some controversy among fans, but his redesign quickly became a hit. There were also positive feelings about Robotnik, whose characterization was propelled by Jim Carrey’s performance.
Longtime SEGA devotees no doubt know that Sonic has a pretty extensive supporting cast. Most casual gamers at least familiar with Tails and Knuckles, but mainly die-hard fans know about Amy Rose, Blaze the Cat and Shadow the Hedgehog. There are also alternate versions of Sonic to consider, mainly Super Sonic – who the writers are well aware of.
If Jeff Fowler proved anything with Sonic the Hedgehog, it’s that he has a firm love and understanding of the character. He, along with voice actor Ben Schwartz, were able to capture the impatient, humorous and heroic aspects of the character. Given this, one can imagine that Fowler knows exactly how he would like to handle any other characters in a future installment.
Of course, this is all depends on whether or not Paramount Pictures decides to move forward with another Sonic movie. But the mostly positive reception to the film bodes well for its chances, meaning that we could be seeing more of Sonic’s friends in the near future.
Sonic the Hedgehog is now available on Digital HD, and will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on May 19.