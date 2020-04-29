When Jurassic Park Came Out, People Didn't Think It Would Win The Box Office

What do you think of when you hear the phrase “The Big Ticket For ‘93”? In hindsight, people may think that Jurassic Park is a shoo-in for this lofty honor. However, if you were to travel back to the months leading up to that particular summer, you’d have seen that this statement was intended to sell another film. Believe it or not, when Jurassic Park came out, Last Action Hero was the movie people thought was going to take the box office crown.