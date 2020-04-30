Wow, Patty Jenkins Already Has Plans For Wonder Woman Spin-Off And Threequel

Leave a Comment
Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman is arguably the most beloved DCEU film to date, and Wonder Woman 1984, its sequel coming later in the summer, is one the highest-anticipated movies of 2020. And while Gal Gadot’s superhero may not officially have more movies set on the calendar by Warner Bros yet, her director is sharing plans for the future of Diana Prince. In her words:
I’m not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until [Wonder Woman 1984] comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palette cleanser, and be fresh of mind. But yeah, there’s an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie.
Whoa. Patty Jenkins knows how to plan ahead and we are here for it. The writer/director has teased a three-movie arc for Diana Prince before, but she’s serious about it. Jenkins has previously called her Wonder Woman 3 a “contemporary story” that will likely move forward from the ‘80s adventure we’ll see in the upcoming sequel.
She also offered an update to the Wonder Woman spin-off film that she announced back in December, which will be focused on the Amazons of Themyscira. Here’s what she said to Total Film Magazine:
I’m not going to direct it, hopefully. I’m going to try really hard not to. It’s not going to be easy. But [Wonder Woman 1984 co-writer and former DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer] Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we’re going to get it going. I’ll produce it, for sure.
Evidently Patty Jenkins has already helped map out the whole story for this Amazons Wonder Woman spin-off, but she doesn’t want to direct it herself. The filmmaker has already made two Wonder Woman films and would presumably helm a third Wonder Woman movie, so it’s understandable she might want to sit out the divergent project. But she’ll definitely be involved behind the scenes as a producer.
Looking ahead for Wonder Woman, things appear to be in good shape for the DCEU hero. Patty Jenkins isn’t much of a procrastinator, and it really shows in her work. Back in December, the filmmaker announced the movie was already done even though it had six months before its initial June release date (it was originally supposed to be released in fall 2019). It’s really uncommon for a big-budget director to just sit with a finished product for months upon end. Girl’s got it together.
Patty Jenkins isn’t the only filmmaker who is generating a spin-off for a popular DCEU property at Warner Bros. Aquaman’s James Wan is also working on The Trench, which will delve deeper into the horrifying depths of the ocean where the sea monsters King Orm banded with during the third act dwell. The filmmaker best known for his horror films from the The Conjuring universe will lean into his horror roots for the creature feature set in Aquaman’s vast world.
Coming up first is Wonder Woman 1984, centering on Diana Prince in the Reagan Era as she meets Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah, Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord, and somehow reunites with Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor. Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters on August 14.