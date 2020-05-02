5 Heartbreaking Harry Potter Deaths That Happened During The Battle Of Hogwarts

Severus Snape

Severus Snape had his faults, there can be no doubt about that. But running away from danger wasn't one of them, even when he was standing face to face with Lord Voldemort. He had a mission to fulfill and he was going to do it, whether he survived or not. That he was killed by Voldemort was far less heartbreaking than his final breaths, which took place as he stared into the green eyes of Harry Potter.

I'm less inclined to romanticize Snape's love for Lily as much as others might, but Snape still scores major points for his willingness to offer up some of his most personal memories to Harry Potter in his final moments. It was a crucial moment that would lead to Voldemort's undoing, and it adds to the sadness of Snape's death. Harry would go on to honor Snape's bravery by naming one of his son's after the former Potions Master.