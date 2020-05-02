The Next Transformers Movie Has A Release Date

The Transformers franchise has made an impressive mark on Hollywood in the past, collectively making $4.8 billion at the worldwide box office over more than a decade. But the past few installments have not sized up to the gargantuan earnings Transformers built its reputation on. The franchise is now officially set to make its return. Paramount and Hasbro have just scheduled another live-action Transformers movie, which will hit theaters on June 24, 2022.