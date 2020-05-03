Whoa, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johannson And More Actresses Team Up For Epic Fight Video

More than 30 actresses and stunt women appear in the video, which lasts just over five minutes. They all using a variety of creative ways to fight back against their virtual foes. Scarlett Johansson’s own Avengers stunt double, Heidi Moneymaker, headbutts her, only for the actress to ponder which piece of gym equipment is best to fight back with. After she chooses a Swiss ball and chucks it at Dayna Grant, the stunt woman then punches Margot Robbie in the face. The Birds of Prey star just happens to have a whole array of weapons conveniently laid out on her kitchen table. She, of course, chooses Harley Quinn’s iconic baseball bat. Take a look at Zoe Bell’s epic video below, courtesy of Margot Robbie: