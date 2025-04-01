Hayley Atwell Recalls What She ‘Took Umbrage’ With When Filming Doctor Strange 2 Cameo As Captain Carter

Based on the recently announced cast list for Avengers: Doomsday, it’s clear that Marvel is pulling out all the stops for what is sure to be a major story pulling from all corners of the Multiverse. As fans, we likely got a small taste of what’s in store for in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Hopefully things will go slightly smoother for the cast on Doomsday than they did for Hayley Atwell on the Doctor Strange sequel.

Haylet Atwell has a brief cameo as Captain Carter in Multiverse of Madness, the live-action debut of a character she voiced in Marvel’s animated What If…? series (streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Appearing on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Atweell reveals that she initially had an issue with her character’s appearance and the way she was so quickly disposed of. Atwell said…

I was doing a cameo in Doctor Strange, as Captain Carter, and it’s like, blink and you’ll miss me. And I really sort of took umbrage with the fact that she has that brilliant line: ‘I could do this all day.’ Then she’s frisbee’d to death with her own shield, and I’m like, she’s so undermined. And it just got pulled out from her. It’s kind of a funny moment.

There were more than a few complaints from fans that the collection of variant heroes, which included Captain Carter, John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic, and a returning Patrick Stewart as Professor X, were so quickly disposed of by the rampaging Scarlet Witch. The scene is specifically designed to show how powerful the villain is, but that doesn’t make Captain Carter’s quick defeat any easier to swallow.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

The MCU is streaming exclusively on Disney+, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Atwell herself didn’t like the way her character was handled and says she spoke with the director about it on the set, suggesting that the camera and lighting be changed slightly. She doesn’t mention the director by name, so it could have been Sam Raimi, but it may have also been an assistant director handling the action sequence.

Atwell says the director initially brushed away her opinion and tried to ignore her, but she stood her ground. When the director realized Atwell wasn’t going to back down, he tried to play it off, saying he was “Just bullying her,” to which Atwell responded…

You can’t bully me. I’ve got a jetpack on!

Atwell credits her time working with Tom Cruise on the newest Mission: Impossible movies as part of the reason she has learned to better stand up for herself on set. It’s unclear if the scene in the movie played out more like Atwell wished or not, but she certainly did what she could, which is all anybody could ask.