Johnny Depp's Pal Claims Amber Heard Faked Bloody Nose With Red Nail Polish

For those of you who aren’t caught up on this whole story, here’s quick recap. Heard and Depp dated and then married in the Bahamas back in 2015. The marriage was tumultuous almost from the start. They later separated and both sides claimed abuse, cheating and a variety of other upsetting things. The case seemed to die down after the divorce was finalized, but it exploded into a lawsuit after Heard wrote an editorial claiming she was the victim of abuse. She didn’t point the finger directly at Depp in the story, but that’s the inference most people took and legal action quickly followed. Now many of the couple’s famous friends have been dragged into the mess, and depositions are still ongoing.