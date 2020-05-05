6 Marvel Movies You Can Skip During A MCU Rewatch

What if I told you that by removing six movies from this equation, you could get this runtime down to well under two days? It can be done, and while viewers may miss out on some fun MCU moments skipping through the below movies, they can happily press ahead without feeling lost in regards to other events that get mentioned in other movies. If you're committed, and looking to save a little over 14 hours, be sure to drop these MCU movies from the list. Oh and it should be noted that most of these stories are still fantastic, and should definitely be revisited when you have a bit more time.