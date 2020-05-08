At Least One Part Of Universal Studios Is Already Planning To Reopen

On the one hand, it's understandable that the businesses would be looking to reopen as soon as is possible. At the same time, doing so too early runs the risk of causing a second wave of infection, and thus doing more harm than good. It will be interesting to see how this all shakes out. Some locations may begin to reopen, others could potentially stay closed. And even for those locations that do open up, if the customers are too weary about venturing out, there may not be the actual business to support being open.