6 Marvel Characters Chris Pine Would Be Perfect To Play

Silver Surfer

Say, speaking of Marvel comic book characters who deserve their own movie, the Silver Surfer’s rise was cut tragically short by the underwhelming 2007 Fantastic Four sequel subtitled Rise of the Silver Surfer, in which the planet Zenn-La native who surfs through the depths of space on a board made from the same shiny material his own body is composed of was played through motion capture by Doug Jones, but voiced by Laurence Fishburne. Well, instead of introducing him in another hero's film, why not give him his own proper origin story (which we have not seen on film before) as played by one actor this time: Chris Pine? It would be a very meaty and honorable role to land, plus he could get some free lessons in the ways of the board from his onscreen pop, Chris Hemsworth.