Star Wars’ Dave Filoni Loves The Phantom Menace Lightsaber Fight, But Not For The Reason You Think

While most of us get lost in the fight scene itself, which, it can't be argued, is amazing, what Dave Filoni sees are the stakes. The Star Wars prequels are about the fall of Anakin Skywalker, and that fall begins, according to Filoni, with the death of Qui-Gon Jinn. If Qui-Gon had won the fight, he could have raised Anakin differently, not quite in the same way as other young Jedi, which Filoni says, Qui-Gon already knows is flawed. If he'd been able to do so perhaps everything comes in the next two films could have been avoided. But with his death, Anakin's fate is sealed. Filoni goes on...