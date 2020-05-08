The Harry Potter Kids Are All Grown Up As Rupert Grint Announces Birth Of His First Kid

Leave a Comment
We’ve seen the Harry Potter crew – people like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint grow up in front of our very eyes and take on more unique and mature roles as they have gotten further and further away from J.K. Rowling’s famous Wizarding World. Now, Grint in particular has reached another adult milestone. News has broken he and his partner Georgia Groome have had their first child together.
The couple has been pretty private about having a kid. A month ago, their rep broke the news to the press that Georgia Groome was pregnant. News then broke the baby was born this week, with a statement (via The Mirror) confirming the baby is a little girl.
Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.
Rupert Grint turned 31 a short while back, so he’s right in the age bracket for people having kids right now. In addition, he and Georgia Groome have been dating for quite a while, since 2011 in fact. Groome is also an actress, famous for Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging and who also transitioned from teen to adult acting. Still, there's always something a little weird about seeing someone who was a high-profile child actor out and about and making very adult decisions.
I guess we sort of see a nod to that in the final scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 featuring the characters of Ron, Ginny, Hermione and Harry as grow-ups seeing their own children off to Hogwarts. I guess my point is, Rupert Grint is often permanent an awkward teenager on my TV screen. He’s previously spoken out about always being Ron for people and being OK with that, though he had a tough time separating himself from the character when the movies were still coming together.
Previously it was rumored that Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome had gotten married, but those rumors were seemingly debunked. So far there’s no information on the little girl’s name or birth. Rupert Grint is candid in interviews but is fairly private in his personal life, so it could be a while before we hear more. I know you’re all champing at the bit to find out whether or not the baby is a redhead.
Time keeps marching on and the cast of the family-friendly movie series is only getting old. There are bound to be more wedding and baby announcements on the horizon and we’ll keep you updated every step of the way. Meanwhile, you can catch Rupert Grint in Apple TV+'s wild series Servant, which is executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan and has already been renewed for a second season.