The Harry Potter Kids Are All Grown Up As Rupert Grint Announces Birth Of His First Kid

I guess we sort of see a nod to that in the final scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 featuring the characters of Ron, Ginny, Hermione and Harry as grow-ups seeing their own children off to Hogwarts. I guess my point is, Rupert Grint is often permanent an awkward teenager on my TV screen. He’s previously spoken out about always being Ron for people and being OK with that, though he had a tough time separating himself from the character when the movies were still coming together.