Netflix's Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Reveals The Intense Training Schedule Required For Those Fight Scenes

We had weeks of rehearsals that we went through with Sam [Hargrave]. And then everyday we were shooting one scene, we’d be rehearsing the next fight scene that was the following day. So it didn’t really stop and it was a three-month shoot basically kind of running and sprinting and fighting the whole time. Exhausting but rewarding, because I think that we achieved some unique special stunt experiences that I’ve certainly never been apart of and haven’t seen in a while.