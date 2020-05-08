Watch Tobey Maguire’s Shirtless Spider-Man Screen Test

The screen test sees the bare-chested Tobey Maguire acting out a scene where Spider-Man fights off some muggers targeting an innocent woman. Honestly, this scene isn’t that much different from when Mary Jane Watson was assaulted in that alleyway, with the only major differences being that it’s not raining here and… well, Peter Parker was wearing his Spider-Man costume. Oh, and of course, the line “Get the fuck outta here” wasn’t in the theatrical cut, although since PG-13 movies are allowed one f-bomb, it certainly could have been thrown in.