M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Movie Has Lined Up A Jojo Rabbit Star And More

Originally the plan was for the next M. Night Shyamalan flick to come out on February 26, 2021, but it was taken off the Universal Pictures calendar last month because filming can’t begin anytime soon. So instead, Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody will fill that February slot, and it remains to be seen when Shyamalan’s cinematic tale will arrive now, be it later in 2021 or potentially not until 2022. The goal is reportedly to begin rolling cameras by the end of the year.