M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Movie Has Lined Up A Jojo Rabbit Star And More

Leave a Comment
It’s been almost a year and a half since M. Night Shyamalan’s last movie came out, with Glass failing to impress commercially, but nonetheless standing out as a commercial success. Now with his time exploring superhero archetypes over, Shyamalan has been hard at work putting his next movie together, and word’s come in on who’s being looked at to comprise the main cast.
According to Variety, Jojo Rabbit’s Thomasian McKenzie is in talks to to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s yet-to-be-titled movie. Eliza Scanlen Aaron Pierre, Vicky Krieps and Alex Wolff are also in negotiations to join this project, which, in addition to directing, Shyamalan is also writing and producing, as well as financing the movie himself, like he did with The Visit, Split and Glass.
Eliza Scanlen is arguably best known for playing Beth March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women. The actress also appeared in the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects and will be seen soon in the Netflix movie The Devil All the Time. In addition to playing Elsa Korr in Jojo Rabbit, Thomasin McKenzie’s credits include The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Leave No Trace, The King and the upcoming Last Night in Soho.
Aaron Pierre recently played Dev-Em in the short-lived Syfy series Krypton, and he’s also attached to the upcoming Amazon series The Underground Railroad. Vicky Krieps starred alongside Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread, and also had a supporting role in The Girl in the Spider’s Web.
As for Alex Wolff, most of you will likely recognize him from the recent Jumanji movies as Spencer, one of the four teenagers who get sucked into the eponymous video game. Wolff also starred in the Nickelodeon series The Naked Brothers Band, and has appeared in Patriots Day, Hereditary and Bad Education.
Since no plot details have been revealed about M. Night Shyamalan’s next movie, it’s hard to say how any of these actors will be used. Still, since most of these people are younger actors, that could provide a clue about what to expect, like that the story is perhaps set at a college. But hey, that’s just me spitballing, so ideally some concrete information will be provided soon.
Originally the plan was for the next M. Night Shyamalan flick to come out on February 26, 2021, but it was taken off the Universal Pictures calendar last month because filming can’t begin anytime soon. So instead, Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody will fill that February slot, and it remains to be seen when Shyamalan’s cinematic tale will arrive now, be it later in 2021 or potentially not until 2022. The goal is reportedly to begin rolling cameras by the end of the year.
In addition to delivering Glass to the masses in January 2019, M. Night Shyamalan has also been busy with the Apple TV+ series Servant, which stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint. Season 1 aired from last winter, and a second season has been ordered, but production was halted in March due to current events.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, and keep track of what’s slated for this year with our 2020 release schedule.