Tutti Frutti And Long Tall Sally Singer Little Richard Is Dead At 87

A legend has passed away. Singer and songwriter Little Richard, best known for hit songs like 1955’s “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly Miss Molly,” and “Long Tall Sally,” is dead at the age of 87. The cause of death is currently unknown.
Born Richard Wayne Penniman in 1932, Little Richard grew up as one of 12 children and began performing professionally when he was a teenager. Little Richard’s songs transcended decades and generations and the musician even went on to guest star on hit shows like Full House and The Drew Carey Show in the 1990s. Little Richard went on to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.
