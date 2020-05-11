Fantastic Four Director Explains Why Backlash Was ‘Unfair’

For me, it was unfair because the perception publicly was that there was one person responsible for this not going the way it should have gone, which is an easy thing to believe. You’ve got all of these professional adults who worked on a lot of movies and all these well-established industry insiders who have been making these types of movies for a long time, and here’s this young, relatively inexperienced filmmaker being described as in over his head. They said I wasn’t communicating with people and didn’t want to play by the rules. I was described as working against everybody else’s wishes in a way that was destructive.