Why Vince Vaughn Was The Perfect Villain For Clark Duke’s New Film Arkansas

I think casting Vince in that part does so much work for you. They say that casting is 90% of acting, and I think that’s true to some extent because if somebody more traditionally known as a one-dimensional [villain] had played Frog, it wouldn’t be nearly as interesting of a character. The great thing is that Vince is so charming and charismatic and kind of brings with him all this good cinematic baggage and connotation from his career. It’s fun to watch him do that shit, even the heinous shit. You’re kind of rooting for him by the end of it. I hope you are, and I think you are. Otherwise, he’s purely an antagonist.