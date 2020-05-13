Looks Like The Batman Can Start Filming Again Soon, So Suit Up Robert Pattinson

The past few months have obviously been an unprecedented time, as calls to shelter from home have greatly altered daily life. The entertainment industry came to a screeching halt as a result, with film and TV sets being shut down amid global health concerns. But now it looks like projects in the U.K. may start opening up soon. Luckily for DC fans, this might open up the possibility Matt Reeves' The Batman kicking back up production once appropriate measures are taken to keep the cast and crew safe.