Looks Like The Batman Can Start Filming Again Soon, So Suit Up Robert Pattinson

The past few months have obviously been an unprecedented time, as calls to shelter from home have greatly altered daily life. The entertainment industry came to a screeching halt as a result, with film and TV sets being shut down amid global health concerns. But now it looks like projects in the U.K. may start opening up soon. Luckily for DC fans, this might open up the possibility Matt Reeves' The Batman kicking back up production once appropriate measures are taken to keep the cast and crew safe.
Matt Reeves and company were in the midst of shooting The Batman when the set was suddenly shut down, with the director revealing Robert Pattinson's costume and the new Batmobile with set photos. But things may be looking up, as the UK government has lifted the shut down of TV and film sets. Of course, Reeves and company would first need to make steps to ensure those working are safe.
This new revelation comes to us from Deadline, and offers a hopeful glimpse into the future of the industry. While there's no indication as to when productions within the U.S. will kick back up, other countries abroad seem to be taking those steps forward. In addition to the U.K, New Zealand's government also gave a similar green light.
Of course, this isn't to say that sets will resume production immediately. Both countries' governments are requiring for new security, health, and cleaning measures to be put in place to properly protect folks heading back to work. What these measure will be remains to be seen, but it's an exciting step forward for everyone whose job was put on hold during these times of uncertainty.
When film sets were shut down across the world, it was only the latest speed bump along The Batman's journey to theaters. Matt Reeves' upcoming solo flick has been delayed a number of times throughout the years, sitting in development hell following Ben Affleck's departure from the DC Extended Universe.
But when The Batman finally started filming, there was a light at the end of the tunnel. Matt Reeves assembled a stellar cast to occupy Gotham City, with Robert Pattinson leading the cast in the title role. It looks like Reeves and Pattinson have a unique take in store for the character, in juxtaposition to recent versions by Ben Affleck and Christian Bale.
Moviegoers are especially eager to see how/if The Batman will connect with the greater DC Extended Universe. Is the movie a prequel to Ben Affleck's version of the character, or will it retcon Batfleck out of existence? Will the trio of villains eventually crossover with other denizens of Gotham City? Only time will tell.
The Batman is currently expected to arrive in theaters on its new release date, October 1st 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies once they reopen.