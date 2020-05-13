The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of Robert Pattinson’s Isolation Struggles

It's hard to decide what my favorite part of this is. I mean, the idea that there might be an untapped market in the fast food industry isn't crazy. Seeing gaps in the market and finding a way to fill them has been exactly how many huge companies have found their start. Though, it sounds like Robert Pattinson's business plan might be lacking. The matter-of-fact way that Lele Massimini apparently confirmed Pattinson's story of their meeting, including, it would seem, the way he basically didn't react to the concept in any way, probably tells us all we need to know.