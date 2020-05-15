8 Awesome Anna Kendrick Performances That You Might Have Missed

Katherine is clearly very inexperienced: she sincerely wants to help Adam cope with possible death, and all of these new feelings, but she doesn’t quite know the method to take to help him. Her genuine desire to help him leads to them forming a deeper bond and connection Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anna Kendrick have great chemistry in 50/50. You know it’s kind of a blurred line of ethics if they date, but you’re also like why deny that chemistry.