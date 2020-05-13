Chris Pratt Amps Up Dino-Eating Stakes For Fans Interested In Being In Jurassic World 3

Leave a Comment
The Jurassic World trilogy is gearing up to come to an end next year, as Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing and some familiar faces from the original Jurassic Park grapple with an overwhelming amount of dinos running loose across the Earth. Production recently came to a halt on Jurassic World: Dominion, but once it is given the go-ahead to resume, Pratt wants to invite two charitable fans to join him on set to be eaten by a dinosaur. Check out the actor’s update below:
Sounds awesome, right? If we’re going to choose a way to go, dino nuggets aren't too bad at all. Chris Pratt is one of many celebrities taking part in the Justin Bieber-created All In Challenge, where many of our favorite stars are offering the chance to be part of some once-in-a-lifetime perks if they donate to those affected by the global health crisis. It’s been a couple weeks since Pratt first posed the dino-eating challenge to fans, and now there are not one, but two opportunities to visit the Jurassic World: Dominion set and be featured in the film.
There are two ways fans of Jurassic World can find themselves actually in Dominion come its intended June 2021 release date. The more expensive spot has already been given to the highest bidder. One of the two contests had 40 fans bidding from a starting amount of $5000. One unnamed winner has nabbed the spot after spending $250,000 toward the All-In Challenge.
The second spot is still up for grabs through a sweepstakes. Fans can either donate $10, $25, $50 or $100, with a maximum of $100 they can spend on the second opportunity to be eaten by a dino in Jurassic World: Dominion. As Pratt previously disclosed, the lucky winner will visit the set and are guaranteed to be featured in a scene where they will be recognizable as they are mauled by a dinosaur in Colin Trevorrow’s movie.
The All-In Challenge description details a coach airline ticket and hotel accommodations for two nights. The date will be agreed upon between both parties once it’s safe for Jurassic World: Dominion to resume filming. The movie started shooting in Canada and England back in February before the production packed things up in mid-March.
In the video message on Instagram, Chris Pratt also gave a shout out to his fellow Chris/Avenger for his own contribution to the All-In Challenge. Chris Evans is offering up a 40-minute conference call with a fan, himself and the other five original Avengers (Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner), which is also for charity.
Both Chris Pratt and Chris Evans’ sweepstakes will conclude at the end of May. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates on Jurassic World: Dominion.