Midnight Sun: What To Know About The Twilight Spinoff And What It Could Mean For A Future Movie

Could Any Of The Original Twilight Cast Return?

In the eight years since the Twilight saga has concluded, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have been able to carve out careers past the teen franchise that stand apart from their early work. Pattinson is just about to become the next Batman and star in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Stewart has made a ton of indie films and most recently was in Charlie’s Angels and Underwater. If Midnight Sun became a movie, they have a great excuse to not return because they are too old to play eternal teenagers, but maybe they could cameo or take on another part in the film? They could be a great Esme and Carlisle … or another pair of the actors from the original movies (like Jackson Rathbone and Nikki Reed) could take on those characters.