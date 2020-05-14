Emily Blunt And Dwayne Johnson's Superhero Movie Is Heading To Streaming

It’s nice to hear that Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt enjoyed working with each other on Jungle Cruise enough to team on Ball and Chain, but one would imagine it’ll be a while before the comic book adaptation is available on the service. For one thing, Red Notice, which has been in development for over two years now, had to halt filming back in March, like so many productions. It’s hard to say when cameras will resume rolling on Red Notice, but even after that completes principal photography, there are other projects that Johnson has lined up, like Black Adam.