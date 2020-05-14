Emily Blunt And Dwayne Johnson's Superhero Movie Is Heading To Streaming

Leave a Comment
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have already established a rapport with one another thanks to their time on Jungle Cruise, and while that movie is still a ways off from releasing, the actors have already planned their next project together. Last week, it was reported that Johnson and Blunt will next appear together in a superhero movie called Ball and Chain, and now word’s come in that it’ll be a streaming offering rather than hit theaters.
While it remains to be seen when Ball and Chain will arrive, the next Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-led picture has landed at Netflix. This marks the second Johnson movie that’s landed on the streaming platform, as Red Notice (which also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds) is already on track to be put there at a yet-to-be-determined date.
Here’s what Dwayne Johnson, who is producing Ball and Chain through Seven Bucks Productions alongside Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, told The Hollywood Reporter about Ball and Chain going to Netflix:
One of our main initiatives at Seven Bucks is to continue to find the best platforms to tell stories that entertain and inspire on a global scale. Netflix is the perfect partner to deliver this epic superhero/romantic comedy experience alongside us, and we’re excited to be back in business with the Netflix team. I’m also excited to not only reunite with dear friend Emily Blunt in front of the camera, but to also collaborate as producing partners as we bring Emily V. Gordon’s script to life.
Based off the ‘90s comic book of the same name by Scott Lobdell, Ball and Chain follows a married couple who are getting ready to split up when they come across a mysterious meteor that gives them superpowers. The catch is that their powers will only work if they’re in close proximity of one another and able to get along. Writer Emily V. Gordon’s other credits include The Big Sick, Crashing and Little America.
This marks the latest way that Netflix is expanding its library of original comic book content. In addition to being home to finished Marvel shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones, as well as the still-running The Umbrella Academy and the record-breaking Extraction, the service also has its Millarworld adaptations on the way, has signed a first-look deal with Boom Studios for new TV shows, given the green light for the Robert Downey Jr.-produced DC Comics series Sweet Tooth. and will released the Charlize Theron-led The Old Guard later this year.
It’s nice to hear that Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt enjoyed working with each other on Jungle Cruise enough to team on Ball and Chain, but one would imagine it’ll be a while before the comic book adaptation is available on the service. For one thing, Red Notice, which has been in development for over two years now, had to halt filming back in March, like so many productions. It’s hard to say when cameras will resume rolling on Red Notice, but even after that completes principal photography, there are other projects that Johnson has lined up, like Black Adam.
Nevertheless, we here at CinemaBlend will keep you updated on what’s happening on Ball and Chain as more news rolls in. We’ll get our first full taste of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s chemistry when Jungle Cruise, which was previously dated for July 24, comes out on July 30, 2021.