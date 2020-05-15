Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Art Reveals Details About Leia’s Lightsaber

Leave a Comment
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters back in December, but we're still consistently learning more about J.J. Abrams' massive blockbuster. The film contained plenty of of plot twists, many of which were expanded upon in the months since the movie released through supplemental material like Episode IX's books. One such twist was related to Leia's Jedi training, as Carrie Fisher's signature character was finally given a lightsaber of her very own. And now concept art has revealed more details about Leia's saber.
About halfway through Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey travels to Ahch-To in hopes of living her days in solidarity like Luke Skywalker. But he suddenly appears as a Force Ghost, revealing that Leia trained with him in the ways of the Jedi before giving her lightsaber up. Eventually Daisy Ridley's character takes up that very weapon, and now we can see a closer look at the lightsaber's production below.
This is perhaps the most detailed look we've gotten of Leia Organa's lightsaber. Because while Rey eventually took it up to battle Emperor Palpatine and his forces, some of the design elements might have been lost on audiences who were just trying to take in all of The Rise of Skywalker's dizzying contents. And if you scroll over, you can see the direct inspiration for the base of Leia's weapon.
This look at Leia's lightsaber design for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes to us from the social media of artist Matthew Savage. Savage regularly uses his talents as a concept artist, helping to develop a visual language for blockbusters like Episode IX. He also worked on other entries in the galaxy far, far away including The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Although crafting a lightsaber for Carrie Fisher's beloved General Leia probably added a unique level of pressure to his job.
The first image showed the finished design for Leia's very own blue lightsaber. It's a stylish and sleek design, in stark juxtaposition to other lightsabers like Anakin/Luke's original. This was a purposeful choice to define Leia as her own Jedi identity, and now we can see how furniture actually helped to inform the saber's base.
If you scroll over on the Instagram post, Matthew Savage reveals that an Art Deco Lamp by Walter Von Nessen was actually the direct inspiration for Leia's lightsaber. Director J.J. Abrams apparently had a liking with that particular lamp, leading Savage to infused the design into Leia's lightsaber. That's what gave the weapon such a stylish flair, one only Leia could pull off.
Leia's lightsaber might have no appeared until The Rise of Skywalker, but it had a significant role in the movie's third act. After a flashback shows Leia using the weapon and besting her twin brother in a duel, Luke uses the powers of The Force to give the weapon to Rey on Ahch-To. This second lightsaber came in clutch in the final conflict with Palpatine, as she Force teleported Luke's lightsaber into Ben Solo's hands, and used Leia's to hold off Palpatine.
Eventually both Luke and Leia's Jedi weapons were given a sand burial on Tatooine, when Rey traveled back to the planet after helping to save the galaxy. It's a fitting funeral for the two beloved characters, who watch on as Force Ghosts.
