Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Art Reveals Details About Leia’s Lightsaber

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters back in December, but we're still consistently learning more about J.J. Abrams' massive blockbuster. The film contained plenty of of plot twists, many of which were expanded upon in the months since the movie released through supplemental material like Episode IX's books. One such twist was related to Leia's Jedi training, as Carrie Fisher's signature character was finally given a lightsaber of her very own. And now concept art has revealed more details about Leia's saber.