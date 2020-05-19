7 Bizarre Wonderful World Of Disney Movies To Watch On Disney+ Before Its Return To ABC

Sultan And The Rock Star

What It's About: The title makes one think of a middle-eastern price who has become enamored by a popular singing sensation. That's not exactly the case. The Sultan of the title is a tiger who gets purchased by a evil rich guy who aims to hunt it on his own private island. A young Timothy Hutton plays the rock star, a teen idol who attempts to escape his life of fame for a few days, and ends up on the same island, where he totally befriends that tiger. It makes about as much sense as it sounds. Why is the lead human character a rock star? I'm still trying to figure out why that was important.

The Weirdest Part: When overhearing a radio broadcast about the missing rock star, our villain suggests that he hasn't been kidnapped as feared, but is rather in some motel room "cuddling a bunch of groupies," which is the most Disney-fied way to convey an un-Disney thought as I've ever heard.