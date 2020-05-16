Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Wanted A Darker Fate For Luke Skywalker In Return Of The Jedi

Because he’s played the character off and on for the last 40 years, Mark Hamill has a great deal of love for Luke Skywalker and is usually very vocal when it comes to certain parts of Luke’s story. This was especially true when it came to Skywalker’s depiction in The Last Jedi. Hamill may feel especially compelled to reflect now due to the fact that he’ll no longer be playing the beloved Jedi and has officially said goodbye to the role.