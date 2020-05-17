Wonder Woman 1984’s Gal Gadot Gives Inspiring Speech To Class Of 2020

As a child of a teacher and an engineer, I grew up understanding very well the value and the power of education. And now with this moment in your life, when school is done but your next steps are unclear in this somewhat uncertain world, you might feel powerless at times. So I urge you to think of these words: Trust yourself. Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live with all your life. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement.