Disney Has A Blunt Message For People Choosing To Visit Walt Disney World

In a couple of days Walt Disney World will begin its first step toward reopening when the first locations inside the Disney Springs marketplace will be able to open for business. There will, as one might expect, be some significant new safety procedures in place so that guests will at limited risk of infecting others. Social distancing will be in place, temperatures checks will be done upon entry to the area, and masks are required not only for the employees working the area but for all guests while they are inside it.