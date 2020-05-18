One Al Capone Detail Tom Hardy's Movie Gets Wrong

Capone sidestepped a theatrical release (everything is sidestepping a theatrical release at the moment), and is currently available on paid VOD. This could be the new model for the immediate future, with other films (though far more family-friendly ones) such as Scoob! and Trolls World Tour making their way to streaming platforms. Josh Trank recently took to social media to thank everyone who gave his movie a try, whether they loved it or hated it. Where did you fall in Capone?