8 Movies And TV Shows You Might've Forgotten The Guardians Of The Galaxy Stars Were In

When Guardians of the Galaxy was released in 2014, it became an incredible critical and commercial success. Even by Marvel's standards, director James Gunn's goofy, charmingly irreverent ensemble piece was a rousing, top-earning blockbuster, one that elevated many of its stars into A-list status, including Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista, while also further advancing the careers of Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Michael Rooker.

The movies remain a favorite among Marvel lovers and casual moviegoers alike, but it can be easy to forget/overlook some of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast's earlier performances. Indeed, before each of these celebrities made a name for themselves (or continued to shine), they had smaller, less remembered roles in some famous (and not-so-famous) movies and TV shows. Let's take a look at some films and shows that you might've forgotten were on the resumes of these famous stars.