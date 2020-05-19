Harry Potter: 9 Strange Things That Happen In The Wizarding World We Just Accept

Wizards Are Shockingly Ignorant Of Muggle Life

Wizards are vastly outnumbered and forced to share their world with the Muggles, and yet, they have learned very little about Muggle culture in general. I'm not saying they have to, of course, but even taking a class on how to properly use a telephone would significantly improve their way of living. Not to mention that living amongst Muggles with a magical edge would almost assuredly put someone well ahead in life! Perhaps the fact that only pure blood families are truly shut out of the culture is why the ignorance persists, and why relying on anything Muggle related is considered less than ideal.