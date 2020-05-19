Halle Berry Is Going To The Moon For Roland Emmerich’s Latest

Film productions around the world are still on hold as we wait for the all-clear, but that doesn't mean Hollywood is at a complete standstill. New projects are still being planned for the future, and one of them is the next big disaster epic from Roland Emmerich. Josh Gad became the first the actor to sign on to Moonfall, which will see humanity trying to prevent Earth's satellite from colliding with the planet, and now word has come that the film has found it's female lead in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum co-star Halle Berry.