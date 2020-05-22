Wolverine And 9 Other Mutants Who Could Have A Huge Impact On The MCU

Magneto

When it comes to complex villains of the Marvel Universe, it rarely gets better than Magneto. A mutant shaped by his experience in the Holocaust, Magneto came out on the other side of it never wishing to see his kind face mass persecution again. He fights for mutants, but many of his actions are detrimental to humans. I fear the MCU got ahold of the character a little too late to reasonably portray the Holocaust as part of his story, but perhaps those in charge can figure it out with their creative minds to keep his story and motivations as complex as they've been throughout the years.