Wild Spider-Man Fan Theory Claims Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio Is Still Alive In The MCU

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place right now, as we're currently occupying the interim period between phases. While we've passed Black Widow's original release date, with the movie currently expected to kick start Phase Four in November. The last MCU movie to hit theaters was Jon Watts' Spider-Man: Far From Home, which revealed how the shared universe had moved on from the insane events of Infinity War an Endgame. The blockbuster also introduced Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, before seemingly killing him off in the third act. But a new fan theory indicates that he might not be dead at all.