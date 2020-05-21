Dark Waters And 7 Other Movies That Showcase Mark Ruffalo's Excellent Acting

Shutter Island

Shutter Island is one of the movies that is anchored by such a strong performance by its lead actor, Leonardo DiCaprio in this case, that you forget about the phenomenal supporting cast. But Mark Ruffalo's portrayal of U.S. Marshal Chuck Aule (who turns out to be the lost doctor Lester Sheehan) is remarkable when you consider the fact he is giving a performance of a character whose whole goal is to convince another character that he is someone else. Bouncing back and forth between the roles shows Ruffalo's range as an actor, and it would be hard to find someone better equipped to handle the subtlety of the roles.